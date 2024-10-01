JUST ANNOUNCED: Rascal Flatts are going back on tour and we have your chance to win tickets!

Rascal Flatts

JUST ANNOUNCED! Rascal Flatts is reuniting for the Life Is A Highway Tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary and you could win tickets to see them perform live!

Enter below (10/1-3/14) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Rascal Flatts at the Kia Center on April 4th!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/1/24-3/14/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Rascal Flatts at Kia Center on 4/4/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

