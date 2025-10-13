Find Out How You Can Provide Thanksgiving Meals for Those in Need with Basket Brigade of Central FL

Basket Brigade

Join K92.3 to help our neighbors this Thanksgiving with Basket Brigade presented by Seacoast Bank. Basket Brigade has been helping families for 28 years with the support of Central Floridians just like YOU!

You can be part of the brigade by providing a Thanksgiving meal for those in need. Here’s how you can help:

DONATE A MEAL KIT - Please visit a participating Seacoast Bank location to pick-up a donation box and a grocery shopping list. The box is sturdy making it easy to fill, transport and deliver, plus, you can personalize the box with fun decorations. Click here to view participating Seacoast Bank locations.

Then, fill your box with the items on your grocery list. Your completed donation box can be brought back to a participating Seacoast Bank location (deadline Nov. 18th) or you can join us on Saturday, November 22nd for Delivery Day.

The Delivery Day is the big day where the final meal kits are collected & then delivered to those in need. You can bring your Donation Box to the Oviedo Volleyball Academy on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025 between 9a-11a. The event is a drive-thru format making it very convenient for you to drop off your donation box. If you would like to deliver it, addresses will be provided that morning. However, we will have volunteers on hand that can make deliveries.

DONATE NOW - Click ‘donate now’ button below to make an on-line donation.

VOLUNTEER - You can give your time, and volunteer to make deliveries on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025. You will be provided with boxes and addresses for delivery with your vehicle. Please check-in between 9a-10a at the Oviedo Volleyball Academy.

Basket Brigade

Thank you to our sponsors for helping us get the word out!

Presented by:

