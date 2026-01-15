Eric Church Weekend of Winning

Eric Church

Eric Church will bring his Free the Machine Tour to Benchmark International Arena on Saturday, April 11th, 2026! Plus, special guest Ashley McBryde!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (1/16-1/19) and enter them below for your shot to score tickets to the show.

Click here for more ticket information.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/16-1/19/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Eric Church at Benchmark International Arena on 4/11/26. ARV = $100 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

