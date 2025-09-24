Eric Church Tour Details Just Announced & We Have Tickets for You

Eric Church

Eric Church will bring his Free the Machine Tour to Benchmark International Arena on Saturday, April 11th, 2026! Plus, special guest Ashley McBryde!

K92.3 will have your first shot at scoring tickets to the show this weekend of winning! We’ll announce the first keyword this Friday (9/26) at 6pm, so be ready to listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For details on presale access, visit ericchurch.com . Tickets go on-sale on Friday, October 3rd at 10am, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!