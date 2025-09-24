Eric Church Tour Details Just Announced & We Have Tickets for You

Eric Church

Eric Church will bring his Free the Machine Tour to Benchmark International Arena on Saturday, April 11th, 2026! Plus, special guest Ashley McBryde!

K92.3 will have your first shot at scoring tickets to the show this weekend of winning! We’ll announce the first keyword this Friday (9/26) at 6pm, so be ready to listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For details on presale access, visit ericchurch.com . Tickets go on-sale on Friday, October 3rd at 10am, click here.

