Enter to Win Tickets to See Maddox Batson

Maddox Batson

Teen country sensation Maddox Batson is bringing his high-energy show to House of Blues Orlando on Tuesday, September 17th! Don’t miss your chance to see one of country music’s rising stars live on stage.

Enter below from 9/12-9/16 for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/12/25-9/16/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Maddox Batson at the House of Blues Orlando. ARV = $47.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!