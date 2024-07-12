Enter To Win Tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Bands, Brew & BBQ + Mackenzie Porter M&G

SeaWorld Orlando's Bands, Brew & BBQ

SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ Is Back! We’ve added even more flavor to SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular by bringing back Bands, Brew & BBQ. Savor mouthwatering recipes from Kansas City, Texas, Memphis, and more. Pair them with refreshing cocktails and ice-cold craft beer. Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Sunday, July 28th, Mackenzie Porter takes the stage*! And be sure to stay for spectacular Ignite fireworks!

Enter below (7/12-7/23) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando to enjoy Bands, Brew & BBQ including reserved seats and a meet & greet with Mackenzie Porter!

Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend through August 25th. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com. See the full concert lineup here.

*Concerts are free with park admission.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/12/24-7/23/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando including reserved seats and meet & greet with Mackenzie Porter on July 28, 2024. ARV = $351.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group