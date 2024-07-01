Enter To Win Tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Bands, Brew & BBQ + Locash M&G

SeaWorld Orlando's Bands, Brew & BBQ

Savory tastes and tunes are returning to SeaWorld. For eight exciting weekends this summer, get your fill of Bands, Brew & BBQ. Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Sample recipes from Kansas City, Texas, Memphis, and more. Pair them with refreshing cocktails and ice-cold craft beers. And stay for spectacular Ignite fireworks! Plus, get a taste of live music on Sunday, July 14th when LOCASH takes the stage.

Enter below (7/1-7/7) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando to enjoy Bands, Brew & BBQ including reserved seats and a meet & greet with LOCASH!

Don’t miss Bands, Brew & BBQ, July 6th through August 25th. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/1/24-7/7/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando including reserved seats and meet & greet with LOCASH on July 14, 2024. ARV = $351.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!