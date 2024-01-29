Enter To Win Speedweeks Tickets

Speedweeks

2024 Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth is the kickoff to the NASCAR season Wednesday, February 14th through Sunday, February 18th with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series at The World Center of Racing.

Enter below (1/29-2/4) and answer trivia questions for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to each of the following races:

Wednesday, February 14: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light

Be here as we set the field for Thursday night’s BLUEGREEN VACATIONS DUEL, and to find out who will start NASCAR’s most prestigious event from the front row!

Thursday, February 15: Bluegreen Vacations Duel

We set the field for the Great American Race with back-to-back battles under the lights at DAYTONA!

Friday, February 16: Fresh From Florida 250 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series gets the season started at DAYTONA with a thrilling race that comes down to the final laps!

Saturday, February 17: ARCA Menards Series

Get a glimpse of the future stars of of NASCAR as ARCA Menards Series starts its season at The World Center of Racing.

Saturday, February 17: United Rentals 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s most promising up-and-coming drivers will hop in the cockpit for 300 miles of epic superspeedway racing.

For ticket information on the 2024 DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on X, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/29/24-2/4/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to the DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light (2/14), (2) tickets to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA (2/15), (2) tickets to the Fresh From Florida 250 (2/16), (2) tickets to the United Rentals 300 and Arca Menards Series Doubleheader (2/17) from Wednesday, February 14th, 2023 - Saturday, February 17th, 2024. ARV = $392. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

