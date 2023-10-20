Enter Here For Your Chance To Win Easton Corbin Tickets

Easton Corbin

You could win a pair of tickets to catch Easton Corbin live on Friday, October 27th, 2023 at Destination Daytona Pavilion. Enter below between October 20th, 2023 - October 26th, 2023 at 5pm for your opportunity to win from K92.3!

Tickets are on-sale now.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/20/23-10/26/23 at 5pm ET. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to three winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Easton Corbin live at Destination Daytona Pavilion in Ormond Beach on 10/27/23. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group