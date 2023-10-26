Enter Here To Win Breland Tickets

Breland

Breland is performing live at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on November 11th and K92.3 is hooking you up!

Enter below (10/26-11/7) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/26/23-11/7/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Breland at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on November 11, 2023. ARV = $30. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group