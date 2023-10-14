Enter Here For A Trip To The 2023 CMA Awards

CMA Awards

Nashville is rolling out the red carpet for the biggest country superstars for the 57th CMA Awards on November 8th, 2023! K92.3 wants to send you and a guest to experience it all!

You could catch your favorite artists like Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and many more take home a coveted CMA Award.

Enter below for your opportunity to win K92.3′s Dream Trip To The CMA Awards that includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations at Margaritaville, two tickets to the 57th CMA Awards and VIP tours of Nashville including:

· World Famous Music Row Walking & Driving Tour

· Music Row Recording Studio Visit

· Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

· Hop-on Hop-off Bus Adventure Tour

Trip package courtesy of Magnolia Music Group. 21 or older for winner & guest. Click to view rules.

