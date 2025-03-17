Enter Here for a Chance to Win Single-Day Passes to Tortuga

Tortuga Music Festival

Tortuga Music Festival is almost here, and you could win a pair of single-day GA passes! Plus, qualify for the grand prize upgrade to three-day GA passes to catch Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Luke Combs and many more of your favorite country stars perform live on April 4th - 6th, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale.

Enter below for your opportunity to win between March 17th - 26th, 2025.

Tickets are on-sale now. Click here for more info.

Tortuga

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Online: 3/16/25-3/26/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Three (3) winners will be selected for a pair of single day GA passes. Date of tickets at the discretion of the station. One (1) grand prize winner will be upgraded to two 3-day GA passes for Tortuga Music Festival Fort Lauderdale Beach 4/4/25-4/6/25. Secondary prize value = $398. Grand prize: $710. Odds vary. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

