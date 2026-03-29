Enter Here for a Chance to Win Four SeaWorld Silver Annual Passes

SeaWorld Silver Annual Pass

We hope that you are enjoying Spring Fiesta in the Park!

Get your bonus entry in now for your chance to win four SeaWorld Orlando Silver Annual Passes to enjoy unlimited visits throughout the year, and with benefits including free general parking and more!

Get your SeaWorld annual pass here!

Enter below for your chance to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/4/26 10a - 4/5/26 at 11p. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, visit a participating CMG Radio station at Spring Fiesta in the Park at Lake Eola Park 4/4 & 4/5. Plus, you can enter by completing the entry form above. One bonus entry on-line per station and one per radio station per day at event. One random winner will drawn from the combined on-site and on-line (WWKA, WMMO, WDBO, WCFB, WOEX) entries Prize: Four silver annual passes to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $1,080. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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