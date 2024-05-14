Enter for a Chance to Win Four Annual Passes to Wild Florida

INSERT GRAPHIC

You could win four annual passes to Wild Florida in celebration of Gator Week happening May 27th - June 1st, 2024! Enter below for your opportunity to win!

Wild Florida will dedicate an entire week to educating and debunking many common myths surrounding the American alligator, along with some of their reptile cousins, through live demonstrations and interactive experiences. There will be plenty of fun photo-ops and guest appearances made by some popular inhabitants of our Gator Park.

The best part is everyone who makes a small cash donation to the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund will receive FREE admission to our Gator Park during Gator Week! Bills donated will help graduating Osceola County high school seniors pay for college. Join us May 27 - June 1, 2024, for Gator Week, where you and your family can enjoy a week full of gator-themed activities and demonstrations.

For more details on Wild Florida’s Gator Week including a schedule of events, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/20/24-6/1/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one winner online. Odds vary. Prize: Four annual passes to Wild Florida Animal Park valid Monday - Saturday. ARV = $14-. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









