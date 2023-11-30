Enjoy A Colorful Christmas At Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience

You can receive two complimentary tickets to enjoy Crayola Experience this holiday season! Join us at K92.3′s Tower of Toys on Sunday, December 17th at the iconic clock tower in Winter Garden Village!

*The first 50 attendees at the event starting at 12pm on Sunday, December 17th will receive a pair of Crayola Experience tickets!

Deck the halls with tons of COLOR during Colorful Christmas at Crayola Experience! From Nov. 18-Jan. 7, come enjoy holiday fun the Crayola way! Meet our animatronic Christmas characters and listen to them tell stories as you solve their riddles. Step into a life-sized snowglobe, watch a light show starring Scarlet and her singing reindeer friends, complete a seasonal scavenger hunt, pose in holiday photo-opps, and more. All while crafting handmade gifts from the heart! It’s a holiday hullabaloo with SNOW much to do! Included with admission.

*Limited to one pair of tickets per household. While supplies last.

Happy Holiday from Crayola Experience and K92.3!

