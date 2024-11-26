Donate this #GivingTuesday for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida

Ronald McDonald House

We believe that no family should face a medical crisis alone, and this GivingTuesday (12/3/24), we’re asking for your support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida. With your help this GivingTuesday, we can provide a safe and welcoming home for families with critically ill children receiving care. Your gift of $124 can cover one night of closeness, comfort, and care, for a family staying at a Ronald McDonald House in Central Florida. Don’t miss your chance to make an impact—donations today (12/3/24) are MATCHED up to $25,000 by Morgan & Morgan!

DOUBLE your impact this #GivingTuesday! On December 3rd, your generosity goes twice as far to help families stay close during their child’s medical journey. Thanks to a $25,000 matching gift from Morgan & Morgan, every dollar donated will be matched—doubling the love and care we can provide. Your $25 gift becomes $50, and your $100 gift becomes $200. Every dollar means more nights of comfort, warm meals, and hope for families in need. #TogetherforFamilies

GivingTuesday is a day to give back and make an impact. Join Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida and keep families close when they need it most. Your gift provides meals, shelter, and hope to families with critically ill children.

