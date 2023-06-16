Dierks Bentley Weekend of Winning

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley is bringing his Gravel & Gold Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 14th with special guests Jordan Davis and Caylee Hammack!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (6/16-6/18) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

This K92.3 Weekend of Winning is sponsored by The Accident Attorneys at Farah & Farah. Go to farahandfarah.com to learn more. Offices Orlando.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 16th, 2023 - June 18th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the keyword announcements this weekend on K92.3 and enter the keyword in Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Dierks Bentley on 7/14/23 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $74. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!