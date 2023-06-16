Dierks Bentley Weekend of Winning

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley is bringing his Gravel & Gold Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 14th with special guests Jordan Davis and Caylee Hammack!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (6/16-6/18) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

This K92.3 Weekend of Winning is sponsored by The Accident Attorneys at Farah & Farah. Go to farahandfarah.com to learn more. Offices Orlando.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 16th, 2023 - June 18th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the keyword announcements this weekend on K92.3 and enter the keyword in Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Dierks Bentley on 7/14/23 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $74. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group