Dierks Bentley tickets up for grabs

Dierks Bentley is bringing his Broken Branches Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on June 6th with special guest Zach Top and K92.3 has your way in for free!

Listen this week (2/18-2/21) at 5p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/18/25-2/21/25 on-air. 2/18/25-6/4/25 online. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above or listen during the designated times 2/18/25-2/21/25, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on June 6, 2025. ARV = $83.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

