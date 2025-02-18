Dierks Bentley tickets up for grabs

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley is bringing his Broken Branches Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on June 6th with special guest Zach Top and K92.3 has your way in for free!

Listen this week (2/18-2/21) at 5p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/18/25-2/21/25 on-air. 2/18/25-6/4/25 online. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above or listen during the designated times 2/18/25-2/21/25, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on June 6, 2025. ARV = $83.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!