Details Here On How You Can Donate For ‘Tower Of Toys’

Tower of Toys





Over the past six years, the Central Florida community has donated over 100,000 toys for K92.3′s Tower of Toys! We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who took time to come out to the Clock Tower in Winter Garden Village to donate toys for K92.3′s Tower of Toys!

If you couldn’t make it to the tower, you can click here to make a monetary donation for Nathaniel’s Hope or click here to give to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida.

Happy Holidays from K92.3!

