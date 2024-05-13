Day of Winning to see Luke Combs Live at Country Thunder

Luke Combs

This Thursday, you can hear the debut of Luke Comb’s song “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” from “Twisters The Album” soundtrack on K92.3! Obie, Chloe & Slater will debut the song at 8am. and then we’re giving you a shot to see Luke Combs live at Country Thunder 2024!

Listen on Thursday (5/16) for “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” to play between 9a-6p for your opportunity to score a pair of 3-day GA passes. Every time the song plays between 9a-6p, be the correct designated caller at 844-254-9232 to win two 3-day passes to Country Thunder 2024!

You could catch superstar Luke Combs on Sunday, October 20th plus headliners Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th and Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th. The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Tucker Wetmore, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee October 18th - 20th, 2024.

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on-sale now at countrythunder.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/16/24 9a-6p. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen to K92.3 for the cue and be the correct designated caller at 844-254-9232. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day GA passes to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $600. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group