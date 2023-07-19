Crayola Tickets For You at 13th Annual Back to School Expo August 5th

Join K92.3 at the 13th annual Back to School Expo on Saturday, August 5th at the Altamonte Mall from 11am-4pm. The Back to School Expo is an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family focused organizations and companies. It’s also Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend, so parents can stock up on clothing and other items at the mall and save money!

The first 50 families at the K92.3 table will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to Crayola Experience, Orlando’s most creative, hands-on family attraction, while supplies last! Come experience a full day of family fun at Crayola Experience. Click here for more details.

