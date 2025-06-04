Crayola Experience Tickets For You at Star Spangled Sanford

Crayola Experience

Join K92.3 at Star Spangled Sanford on the Riverwalk, along Seminole Boulevard on July 4th starting at 7pm. The first 25 families to visit the K92.3 tent will receive two complimentary tickets to Crayola Experience! Limited to one pair per family beginning at 7pm while supplies last. Crayola Experience is Orlando’s most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play!

Discover the Magic of Color® with dozens of hands-on activities inspired by Crayola. For a limited time, retired Crayon Characters are on tour at Crayola Experience!

Get ready for an immersive event with character meet and greets, a travel passport adventure, limited edition souvenirs and more. Hurry in for the Crayon Tour now - September 14.

Unlock a YEAR OF COLOR with an Annual Pass, only $44.99 per person. For more information, visit CrayolaExperience.com.

Grab your lawn chairs or a blanket and come hang at the lakefront for STAR SPANGLED SANFORD. The kids will really enjoy the Kids Zone, sponsored by Ladies 327, the enormous park playground, and the splash pad in Ft. Mellon Park. Plus, music, food and drink stations, shop the wide variety of vendors and be entertained by live performers along the Riverwalk. The night will end with a spectacular pyrotechnics show choreographed to patriotic music over Lake Monroe at about 9:15 PM.

Star Spangled Sanford

