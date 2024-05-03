Country Thunder Weekend of Winning

Country Thunder

K92.3 wants to send you to Country Thunder 2024 with a pair of 3-day GA passes! Just listen this weekend (5/3-5/5) for keywords to be announced and enter them below for your opportunity to win!

You could be joining K Nation for three days of live music with headliners Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th and Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th. The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Tucker Wetmore, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee October 18th - 20th, 2024.

Plus, it’s almost time for the highly anticipated announcement of the final headliner! You can be one of the first to know by joining K92.3′s Melissa for the Country Thunder Headliner Announce Party on May 8th at Ole Red. Click here for all the details.

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on-sale now at countrythunder.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/3/24-5/5/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day passes to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $450. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

