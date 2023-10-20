Country Bay Music Festival Two-Day Tickets

Country Bay Music Festival

Country Bay Music Festival is coming this November 11th & 12th at Miami Marine Stadium! Jam to your favorite K92.3 artists right on the water with performances by Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lainey Wilson and many more!

Enter down below for your opportunity to win a pair of two-day tickets!

Click here for info. on tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 20th, 2023 - November 6th, 2023 , 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form below. Up to five (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of two-day tickets to the Country Bay Music Festival 11/11/23 & 11/12/23 at Miami Marine STadium. ARV = $498. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

