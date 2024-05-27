Cool Down at Twin Peaks This Summer

Twin Peaks

The beers are always served 29 degrees at Twin Peaks & what a better way to cool down this summer!

Enter below (5/27-8/25) for your opportunity to win a $100 gift card to cool down with an ice cold brew and good eats at Twin Peaks!

Nothing sets Twin Peaks apart more than their signature 29° draft beer. Served in perfectly-frosted 22 oz. mugs, their rotating selection of fan favorites and in-house brews are the guests’ trusted companion in victory or defeat.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/27/24-8/25/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: $100 Twin Peaks gift card. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

