Cody Johnson Weekend of Winning

Florida Strawberry festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival is back and celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County! Each year, more than 600,000 visitors enjoy the Festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.

Get a taste of all the fun and entertainment this year from February 29th - March 10th in Plant City, FL! Plus - See Cody Johnson hit the stage on Sunday, March 10th.

You could win a pair of tickets to attend Florida Strawberry Festival and to see Cody Johnson! Listen for the keywords this weekend (2/23-2/25) and enter them below for your opportunity to win!

*Concert tickets doesn’t include Florida Strawberry Festival admission tickets.

For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/23/24-2/25/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of one day admission to Florida Strawberry Festival from February 29th - March 10th along with one pair (2) of tickets to see Cody Johnson performance on Sunday, March 10, 2024. ARV = $170. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group