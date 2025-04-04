Cody Johnson VIP weekend of winning

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson is coming to Orlando and K92.3 is hooking you up with VIP tickets all weekend long!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (4/4-4/6) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of VIP tickets to see Cody Johnson’s Leather Deluxe Tour also featuring Ian Munsick & Drew Baldridge at Kia Center on September 6th!

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 11th at 10am.

Cody Johnson

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/4/25-4/6/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of VIP tickets to see Cody Johnson at Kia Center on 9/6/25. ARV = $250. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!