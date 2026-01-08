Chris Stapleton Weekend of Winning

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this summer! He’ll take the stage along with Lainey Wilson on June 13th, 2026!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (1/9-1/11) and enter them below for your shot to win a pair tickets to the show!

The general on-sale for tickets starts at 10am on Friday, January 16th.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/9-1/11/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton at the Raymond James Stadium on June 13th, 2026. ARV = $199.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

