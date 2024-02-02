In Celebration of Valentine’s Day, Win Luke Combs Tickets and a $100 Marlow’s Tavern Gift Card

Luke Combs

Valentine’s Day is near, and love is in the air!

You could win a $100 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern and two tickets to see Luke Combs live for his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour 2024 tour stop in Jacksonville on May 3rd & 4th.

*Enter below for your chance to win, plus, you can upload a photo of you and your Valentine! The one that you’re planning on getting old with!

Marlow’s Tavern now featuring their new Lunch Bites Menu!

Marlow's Tavern

* Please only upload a photo with 18 or older included. Not every photo will appear on this page. Photo upload is not an entry requirement. It’s just for fun!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/5/24-2/14/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Luke Combs live on 5/3/24 at Ever Bank Stadium in Jacksonville and a $100 Marlow’s Tavern gift card. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

