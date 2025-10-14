Celebrate 25 Years of Dancing for Diabetes

Dancing for Diabetes

Touched by Type 1 invites you to the 25th Annual Dancing for Diabetes on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

This spectacular performance brings together award-winning dancers and an audience united by hope, strength, and community. What began as a small local show has grown into a signature Central Florida event, raising awareness and support for the 1.9 million Americans living with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D).

All proceeds benefit Touched by Type 1, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness, funding research for a cure, and empowering those with T1D to thrive.

Doors open: 5:30 p.m., showtime: 7 p.m.

Learn more or purchase tickets here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!