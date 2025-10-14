Celebrate 25 Years of Dancing for Diabetes

Dancing for Diabetes

Touched by Type 1 invites you to the 25th Annual Dancing for Diabetes on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

This spectacular performance brings together award-winning dancers and an audience united by hope, strength, and community. What began as a small local show has grown into a signature Central Florida event, raising awareness and support for the 1.9 million Americans living with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D).

All proceeds benefit Touched by Type 1, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness, funding research for a cure, and empowering those with T1D to thrive.

Doors open: 5:30 p.m., showtime: 7 p.m.

Learn more or purchase tickets here.

©2025 Cox Media Group