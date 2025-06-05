Cattle Baron’s Ball - September 6th

Cattle Baron's Ball

PLEASE JOIN US AND HELP GIVE CANCER THE BOOT!

Brand your calendar for Orlando’s most impactful Western-chic gala… The Cattle Baron’s Ball promises an unforgettable evening of fine dining, handcrafted cocktails, exclusive live auctions, and high-energy entertainment—all in support of the American Cancer Society’s mission to fund groundbreaking research and patient programs in Central Florida. Slip on your best boots and dance the night away to live music by Charly Reynolds at this one-of-a-kind celebration for a cause.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball is taking place on Saturday, September 6th at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek from 6p-11p.

For event and ticket info, click here.

