CAMP K92.3’s Eric Church @ Red Rocks Weekend of Winning

Eric Church

CAMP K92.3 returns with a trip for two to see Eric Church live at Red Rocks! You could see the ‘Chief’ in concert on July 14th, 2025 including roundtrip airfare, a 2-night hotel stay and two tickets to the show.

Listen this weekend of winning for your opportunity to win the trip! Tune-in for keywords to be announced all weekend long, enter them in the form below and you could be headed to the iconic Red Rocks to see Eric Church perform live!

Trip provided by EMI Nashville.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/23/25–6/13/25. Open to legal FL residents in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter: (i) listen to K92.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be designated caller; or (ii) complete online drawing entry form on website or via K92.3 mobile app (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds vary. For add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

