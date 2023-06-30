CAMP K92.3 Wants To Send You To See Mitchell Tenpenny Live In Denver

CAMP K92.3

CAMP K92.3 continues with your opportunity to win a trip to Denver to see Mitchell Tenpenny in concert at the Ball Arena on October 6th, 2023 sponsored by Dunkin’, Orlando Runs On Dunkin’!

Plus, he’s opening for Jason Aldean - score!

Starting Wednesday, July 5th, listen weekdays at 3p for your opportunity to win a CAMP K92.3 t-shirt and qualify for the grand prize trip for two to the ‘Mile High City’ Denver, Colorado. Listen for the cue to call and be ready to dial 844-254-9232.

Trip courtesy of Columbia Nashville.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/5/23–7/28/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen to WWKA on weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Qualifier odds vary. Grand Prize odds 1:18. No limit on number of entries. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.K923Orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando , 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

