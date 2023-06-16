CAMP K92.3 Wants To Send You To Aquatica & Qualify For A Grand Prize Vegas Trip w/ Luke Bryan Live

Aquatica Orlando

CAMP K92.3 has another trip of a lifetime for you!

You could win a trip to Las Vegas to see Luke Bryan perform live at the Resorts World Theatre on September 2nd, 2023!

But first, you could win four tickets to Aquatica!

Listen weekdays (6/20-6/30) at 9a & 3p for your opportunity to win four tickets to Aquatica and qualify for the grand prize Vegas trip. Listen for the cue to call and be ready to dial 844-254-9232.

Enjoy the most waterslides in Orlando, specialty food and drinks, and a Summer Splash Dance Party throughout the park! Gather the family for fun at Turi’s Kid Cove – an all-new water play adventure filled with watering palms, tipping buckets, spraying jets, water bobbles, and the brand-new Tamariki Twirl kids slide. Visit Aquatica.com for the best deals and offers on tickets, annual passes and more.

Trip provided by Capitol Nashville.

Luke Bryan Flyaway Camp K92.3

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/5/23–6/30/23 except June 19th, 2023. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk counties, 18+. To enter, listen to K92.3 on weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Qualifying odds vary; max. grand prize odds 1:38. No limit on number of entries. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.K923Orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group