CAMP K92.3 Wants to Send You to NYC to see Jordan Davis Live at Radio City Music Hall

Jordan Davis

CAMP K92.3 presented by City Kia of Greater Orlando wants to send you and a guest to the Big Apple to see Jordan Davis perform live at the iconic Radio City Music Hall!

Listen weekdays (7/7-8/1) at 9a & 3p for your chance to qualify for the grand prize trip with four tickets to catch a Daytona Tortugas ball game!

When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to qualify for the grand prize, and you could score a trip for two to New York City that includes round-trip airfare, 2-night hotel stay, two tickets to see Jordan Davis in concert at Radio City Music Hall on October 2nd, 2025 and two backstage passes to meet Jordan Davis!

Trip provided by MCA Nashville.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/7/25–8/1/25. Open to legal res. of FL of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+ we can change this to 18+ unless you recommend 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9293, and be designated caller. Finalist odds vary; Max. Grand Prize odds: 1:40. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group