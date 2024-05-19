CAMP K92.3 Wants to Fly You to See Hailey Whitters & Luke Combs

CAMP K92.3

CAMP K92.3 wants to send you to Houston to see Hailey Whitters open for Luke Combs! You could win a trip for two to catch the Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old tour stop at NRG Stadium on August 9th, 2024. Listen weekdays for your opportunity to qualify for the grand prize trip!

This week (5/20-5/24), you could score a $50 gift card to Planet Hollywood in the heart of Disney Springs, and then you’re in the running to win CAMP K92.3′s grand prize trip to Houston to see Hailey Whitters in concert courtesy of Big Loud Records. Be ready for the cue to call at 9a & 4p and dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Planet Hollywood is the world’s preeminent restaurant destination dedicated to celebrating the entertainment industry. Located in the heart of Disney Springs, Planet Hollywood is a family-friendly restaurant featuring a 4500-square-foot video wall with out-of-this-world video programming that showcases classic and current playlists diners love to watch and sing and dance to. For more information and to make reservations for priority seating, visit www.planethollywood.com and follow @planethollywood on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/20/24–6/14/24. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen to K92.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. No limit on entries. Odds of becoming Finalist vary; Grand Prize odds: 1:38. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.





