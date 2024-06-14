CAMP K92.3 Wants to Fly You to See Dierks Bentley

Camp K92.3 - Dierks Bentley

CAMP K92.3 wants to send you to Nashville to see Dierks Bentley! You could win a trip for two to catch Dierks Bentley at Bridgestone Arena on September 7th, 2024. Listen weekdays for your opportunity to qualify for the grand prize trip!

This week (6/17-6/21), you could score a $50 gift certificate to Homecomin’ Kitchen at Disney Springs, and then you’re qualified for the grand prize trip to Nashville to see Dierks Bentley in concert courtesy of Capitol Nashville Records. Be ready for the cue to call at 9a & 5p and dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Click to view rules.

Obie, Chloe & Slater

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/17/24–7/3/24. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen to K92.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Odds of becoming Finalist vary; Grand Prize odds: 1:26. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.





