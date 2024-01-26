Brooks & Dunn Weekend of Winning

Brooks & Dunn

JUST ANNOUNCED! Brooks & Dunn are bringing their Reboot 2024 Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on May 4th!

Just listen for the keywords this weekend (1/26-1/28) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/26/24-1/28/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Brooks & Dunn at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on May 4th, 2024 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

