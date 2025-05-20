Brian Kelley Tickets For You

Brian Kelley‘s Sunshine State of Mind Tour is making a stop in Central Florida and K92.3 is hooking you up!

Enter below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Brian Kelley live in concert at The Plaza Live on August 9th!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/20/25 - 8/3/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: Two tickets to see Brian Kelley at The Plaza Live in Orlando on 8/9/25. Odds vary. ARV = $89.38. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

