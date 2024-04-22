Brett Young Tickets For You

Brett Young

Brett Young is performing live in concert at Cocoa Riverfront Park on June 27th and you could win your way in for free!

Enter below (4/22-5/12) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show from K92.3!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/22/23-5/12/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected on-air and up to one winner online. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Brett Young at Cocoa Riverfront Park on June 27, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

