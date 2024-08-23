The Block’s Rising Star Talent Competition - October 2nd

Block Party for the Houses

Join Obie and Chloe for The Block’s Rising Star Talent Competition benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida on Wednesday, October 2nd at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 6p-9p!

Aspiring contestants can participate by submitting a YouTube video of their singing performance, titled “RMHCCF’s The Block’s Rising Star - [YOUR FIRST AND LAST NAME].” The deadline to submit entries is Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

Six finalists will be selected by a panel of judges, including last year’s winner, Emily Caudill, and community partners. These finalists will compete live at the Block Party for the Houses on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at Boxi Park, where the audience can vote by donating to their favorite performer. The performer who raises the most donations will be crowned “The Block’s Rising Star. The winner will receive a performance spot on the Stanley Steemer K92.3 Sound Stage in the CMG studios, a K92.3 swag bag, and a station tour of all five CMG studios, including K92.3.

The Block Party for the Houses is RMHCCF’s signature event, featuring family-friendly activities, food, entertainment, and of course, the “The Block’s Rising Star” competition. All funds raised will directly benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida, providing essential support to families with critically ill children.

