Blake Shelton Pre-Party @ Ole Red With Your Last Chance To Win Tickets

Blake Shelton - Ole Red

Blake Shelton will take the stage at Ole Red this Friday night (9/29) along with Bryce Leatherwood! It’s an invitation only show but K92.3 has one final chance for you to win your way in!

Join K92.3′s Melissa for a live broadcast at the outdoor pre-party which kicks off at 4pm! The pre-party will take place on the lawn next to Ole Red! Food and beverage plus Ole Red & Blake merchandise will be available for purchase.

Stop by the K92.3 tent between 3p - 6:30p to enter for your opportunity to win! We’ll draw a winner for a pair of tickets at 4:30pm, 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 6:30pm. 21 or older event.

Doors open at 7pm (for ticket holders only).

Ole Red is located at 8417 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819. Must be 21 or older to enter. Must be present to win. One entry per person. All decisions made by K92.3 are final.

©2023 Cox Media Group