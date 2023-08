BJ McLeod Meet & Greet

Meet NASCAR driver BJ McLeod this Saturday from 1p-3p at Skip’s Western Outfitters in Daytona across from the Speedway! Meet BJ McLeod and see his number 78 Chevy Camaro on display. BJ wears affliction clothing - bold, edgy styles for those who live fast.

Skip’s Western Outfitters is located at 1900 W International Speedway Blvd #400, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

