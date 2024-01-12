Be Our VIP at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Race

You could score a VIP experience at Daytona International Speedway for the race on Saturday, February 17th, 2024! The VIP experience for two includes:

Meet Parker Kligerman driver of the Big Machine Vodka Spiked Light Coolers #48 Chevy

Watch the race from Big Machine Records’ Pit Box

Tour the team’s hauler and take a picture with Parker on Pit Road

It is a money-can’t-buy-experience from Big Machine Records and K92.3! Winner and guest must be 21 or older. Enter below (1/12-1/26) for your opportunity to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/12/24-1/26/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: VIP experience at Daytona International Speedway for the race on February 17, 2024 that includes meeting Parker Kligerman, watching the race from Big Machine Records’ Pit Box, and a tour of the team’s hauler. Parking not included. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group