Back to School Ticket Offer on Select Seats

Join K92.3 at the 15th Annual Back to School Expo at the Altamonte Mall on Saturday, August 9th from 11a-4p.

A Free Family Event. Your One-Stop for All Things Back to School!

The Back to School Expo is an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family focused organizations and companies. It’s also Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend. Get your family school-ready with great savings!

Plus, you can SAVE $20 per ticket just by visiting the K Crew and get a code that will save you money on select seats for K92.3’s All Star Jam starring Kane Brown!

Exhibitors include:

Central Florida Zoo

Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Orlando

The Orlando Magic

Seminole County Public Schools

Wonder Works

Fun Spot

Florida Virtual Schools

Urban Air

Kennedy Space Center

Subaru

AND MANY MORE!

For more information, click here.

