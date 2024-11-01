Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild Tickets with Obie, Chloe & Slater

Asian Lantern Festival

One of the most popular holiday traditions in Central Florida is back! The Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild, presented by Publix returns to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens select nights November 15th, 2024 - January 19th, 2025. Enjoy a dazzling display of color, light and sound as you take in ALL-NEW larger-than-life lanterns around the Zoo!

You could win four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute the week of 11/4-11/8. Click here to enter for a chance to play $1,000 Minute!

This popular event sells out, so grab tickets now to get the best rates and dates. Plus, save 20% when you buy a family four pack. Visit CentralFloridaZoo.org.

