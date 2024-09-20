Ashley Cooke weekend of winning

Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke is performing live at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on Saturday, February 1st, 2025 and K92.3 is hooking you up all weekend long!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (9/20-9/22) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/20/24-9/22/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Ashley Cooke at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on February 1, 2025. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

