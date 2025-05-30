AquaGlow at Aquatica Weekend of Winning

AquaGlow at Aquatica

Light up your summer nights at Aquatica Orlando! Experience the bigger and brighter AquaGlow, The ultimate neon nighttime splash party! Ride the vibrant waves, float through an electrifying kaleidoscope of colors and immersive light tunnels, or burst into an exhilarating foam party! Groove to high-energy beats throughout the night and indulge in new and delicious culinary menu items. Don’t miss out on the hottest family event of the summer! AquaGlow at Aquatica, select nights, now through September 27th.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (5/30-6/1) and enter them below for your shot to score four tickets to AquaGlow at Aquatica!

Get your tickets now at AquaticaOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/30/25-6/1/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to AquaGlow at Aquatica. ARV = $224.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group