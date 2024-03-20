Appetite for the Arches 2024

Join Obie and Chloe at Appetite for the Arches presented by McDonald’s and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida on April 25th from 7p-10p at the Canvas Event Venue!

Get ready for an incredible night filled with unique dishes, craft cocktails, and charity! Top chefs will put their creativity to the test by making dishes using McDonald’s ingredients. Each chef makes one dish, and guests can enjoy the free-flowing event with unlimited tastings, an open bar, entertainment, a silent auction, and more.

Participating restaurants this year include Pizza Bruno, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Morimoto Asia, Millenia Catering, Samson & Surrey Beverage Artisans, Space 220, The Ravenous Pig Tamale Co., and more! Did we mention there will be a McDonald’s French Fry Station with handcrafted dipping sauces? Each station combines fine wines and craft cocktails to round out your chef-tasting experience!

Purchase a sponsorship for a VIP experience, including a private area, exclusive open bar, and early entry making it a truly unforgettable evening! Click here to purchase tickets.

