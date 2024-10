Apopka Proud Concert

Join K92.3 at the Apopka Proud Concert on Saturday, October 5th at the Apopka Amphitheater featuring John Anderson with Dallas Tyler! Gates open at 4:30p and the concert begins at 5:30p.

For ticket info, click here.

Sawyer Brown has unfortunately made the difficult decision to cancel their performance due to unexpected health concerns and will not be rescheduled. If you would like to receive a refund, please visit Eventbrite.com and request your refund.





